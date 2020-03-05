CENTER CITY, Minn., and BANGOR, Maine, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light Acadia Hospital has joined the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network in an alliance that will strengthen substance use disorder treatment services for individuals and families in Maine.
"This patient care network will give our healthcare providers continuous training in the most up-to-date, evidence-based clinical practices," said John Campbell, MD, Northern Light Acadia Hospital senior physician executive. "We'll have access to proven tools that will help providers and patients alike not only at Acadia Hospital, but throughout Northern Light Health's statewide network."
Bangor-based Acadia Hospital is the first organization in New England to join the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network, a growing group of collaborators from across the nation working together to share knowledge and best practices, extend the continuum of care, and improve quality and outcomes for their patients.
The ongoing opioid overdose crisis has shed light on addiction as the country's No. 1 healthcare issue—presenting across all care settings from primary care and specialty addiction care to community hospitals and nursing homes.
"The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is the gold standard of care for substance use disorders. With its experience, we plan to build a strategic and comprehensive approach to patient care in all settings," said Scott Oxley, senior vice president of Northern Light Health and president of Acadia Hospital.
Campbell added that as part of the Patient Care Network, Acadia Hospital aims to leverage tools provided by the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation with its community partners throughout Maine, helping to lead improvements statewide in substance-use-disorder detection, screening, treatment and recovery.
"The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has a rich culture of partnership and knowledge-sharing with leading healthcare organizations like Acadia Hospital," said Bob Poznanovich, Hazelden Betty Ford's vice president of business development. "We want to ensure our patients continue their care with quality providers like Acadia Hospital and also believe that we, too, can learn from their expertise."
About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient treatment for adults and youth, the Foundation has 17 locations nationwide and collaborates with an expansive network throughout health care. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at www.HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter @hazldnbettyford.
About Northern Light Acadia Hospital
Northern Light Acadia Hospital is a non-profit acute care hospital and community mental health agency located in Bangor, Maine. Acadia Hospital is committed to providing a safe and positive environment for children, adolescents, and adults with mental health and chemical dependency problems and to advocating for their mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Both of Acadia's hospital-based and community-based mental health and substance abuse treatment services work toward a unified mission—empowering people to improve their lives.