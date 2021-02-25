COLUMBUS, Ind., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A VIP Drive-Thru Preview Ceremony was held for Vivera Senior Living of Columbus, a new affordable assisted lifestyle community for older adults that opened this January.
The invitation-only drive-thru event was held on January 7th, at the community, which is located at 1971 State Street in Columbus, Indiana. The community is built on over four acres of land and features a full spectrum of services to help older adults embrace their independence. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be planned for later on this year.
This multimillion-dollar development is designed for seniors of all incomes who need some help to maintain their independence. Residents are expected to move in starting January 15th, 2021.
"We will be providing older adults with a wonderful alternative to a nursing home or to struggling alone at home," said Vivera Senior Living Administrator Victoria Malichi.
As an affordable assisted living facility, Vivera Senior Living will make assisted living a realistic option for seniors who have been unable to afford this type of community in the past. The community will combine residential apartment-home living with the availability of personal assistance, medication administration and a variety of convenience and support services, such as meals, housekeeping, laundry and transportation.
Residents will live in private apartments that they will furnish and decorate to their tastes. Each of the apartments will feature a kitchenette, spacious bathroom with shower and grab bars, individually controlled heating and air conditioning and emergency alert system.
In addition, Vivera Senior Living offers several areas for residents to enjoy, including a recreation room/theater, private dining room, lounges, fitness center, activity room, library/computer room and other amenities.
Certified nursing assistants, working under the direction of a licensed nurse, will be on-duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"Residents also will benefit from all of the opportunities that will be available to socialize with friends and neighbors and to participate in activities and special programs," says Malichi.
When fully occupied, the community will provide 49 full and part-time jobs. Annual payroll with benefits is projected to be approximately $1.8 million.
Marian Development Group, LLC is excited to bring one of its high-quality, residential-style affordable assisted living communities to Columbus and the surrounding areas.
Gleason Architects, P.C. designed the community, and construction was completed by Weber Group, Inc.
"Our focus," says Rod Burkett, CEO of Gardant Management Solutions, the company that manages the community "is to provide Vivera Senior Living residents with the love, compassion and dignity they deserve and the help and assistance they need. Our emphasis is on helping each resident achieve and maintain as much independence as possible for as long as possible."
For more information about Vivera Senior Living of Columbus, call 812-376-0698 or visit the community website.
Megan Altmyer, Gardant Management Solutions, 815-935-1992, megan.altmyer@gardant.com
