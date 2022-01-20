BOURBONNAIS, Ill., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A VIP Preview Party and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony will be held for Sweet Galilee at the Wigwam, a new affordable assisted lifestyle community for older adults that is opening in January.
The invitation-only event will be held on February 1, at the community, which is located at 1315 John Street in Anderson, Indiana. The community is conveniently located in the Wigwam Complex and features a full spectrum of services to help older adults embrace their independence.
This multimillion-dollar development is designed for seniors of all incomes who need some help to maintain their independence. Residents are expected to move in in January 2022.
"We will be providing older adults with a wonderful alternative to a nursing home or to struggling alone at home," said Sweet Galilee Administrator Gary Griffin.
As an affordable assisted living facility, Sweet Galilee will make assisted living a realistic option for seniors who have been unable to afford this type of community in the past. The community will combine residential apartment-home living with the availability of personal assistance, medication administration and a variety of convenience and support services, such as meals, housekeeping, laundry and transportation.
Residents will live in private apartments that they will furnish and decorate to their tastes. Each of the apartments will feature a kitchenette, spacious bathroom with shower and grab bars, individually controlled heating and air conditioning and emergency alert system.
In addition, Sweet Galilee offers several areas for residents to enjoy, including a recreation room/theater, private dining room, lounges, fitness center, activity room, library/computer room and other amenities.
Certified nursing assistants, working under the direction of a licensed nurse, will be on-duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"Residents also will benefit from all of the opportunities that will be available to socialize with friends and neighbors and to participate in activities and special programs," says Griffin.
When fully occupied, the community will provide 50 full and part-time jobs. Annual payroll with benefits is projected to be approximately $2.0 million.
BWI, LLC is excited to bring one of its high-quality, residential-style affordable assisted living communities to Anderson and the surrounding areas.
American Structure Point. designed the community, and construction was completed by T&W Corporation.
"Our focus," says Rod Burkett, CEO of Gardant Management Solutions, the company that manages the community "is to provide Sweet Galilee residents with the love, compassion and dignity they deserve and the help and assistance they need. Our emphasis is on helping each resident achieve and maintain as much independence as possible for as long as possible."
For more information about Sweet Galilee at the Wigwam, call 765-442-3752 or visit the community website.
Media Contact
Megan Altmyer, Gardant Management Solutions, 815-935-1992, megan.altmyer@gardant.com
SOURCE Sweet Galilee at the Wigwam