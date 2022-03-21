FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation is pleased to announce that Amelia Island's newest art gallery, Luna Fine Art Gallery, has selected the Fernandina Beach-based nonprofit to be an ongoing donor partner. Founded in 2016, the Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of brain aneurysm and provides funding for neuroscience research for brain aneurysm.
Luna Gallery, located in the Courtyard & Springhill Suites by Marriott, is part of The Hive, the social responsibility program of Innisfree Hotels. Luna Fine Art Gallery first opened in Pensacola Beach in 2017 and has featured more than 60 local artists. Like the Pensacola Beach gallery, the Amelia Island gallery will feature local artists and host four exhibits each year with all gallery commissions being donated to the Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation.
"It has long been the vision of Kim and Julian MacQueen, owners and founders of Innisfree Hotels, to use the power of art to affect positive change in the communities where their hotels operate. We could not think of a better partnership to fulfill that vision than Luna Gallery and the Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation. Not only will Luna Fine Art Gallery at Amelia Island give local artists a venue to share their craft, but it will also be an ongoing funding source for the vital work being done by this remarkable foundation," said Rusty Branch, vice president of community engagement at Innisfree Hotels.
The grand opening of Luna Fine Art Gallery at Amelia Island will take place Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Courtyard & Springhill Suites, 2700 Atlantic Avenue. Featured artists include John Abbott, Dante DeFlorio, Karen Trowbridge and Carol Winner. To learn more, visit http://www.lunafineartgallery.com.
About the Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation:
The Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation, founded in 2016, is a nonprofit organization located in Fernandina Beach, Fla. dedicated to raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of brain aneurysm. The organization also provides support and funding for neuroscience research for brain aneurysm with the goal of advancing treatment options and reducing the time between treatment and signs/symptoms to ensure better outcomes for those suffering a brain aneurysm. To learn more about brain aneurysm, the Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation and to donate, visit http://www.TrinityHoblit.org. A portion of all gifts will be matched by the Baptist Health Foundation in Jacksonville, Fla.
