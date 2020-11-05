-- An interim analysis of the long-term safety of Ofev® (nintedanib) supports existing evidence for use in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) -- The safety profile of Ofev was consistent with the Phase III SENSCIS® trial, according to the analysis -- The analysis also showed a reduction in lung function decline with use of Ofev in SSc-ILD patients, as measured by forced vital capacity (FVC)