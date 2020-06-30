NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BackEmbrace®, the game-changing device that combines form, function and fashion to help with poor posture, announced today that it's now available on Amazon, helping Americans live and work more comfortably as they spend more time in front of their screens. BackEmbrace is an effective orthopedic posture support that helps prevent hunching and slouching while relieving tension and strain in the upper back, neck and shoulders.
"Now, more than ever before, people are feeling the need for additional posture support as they deal with extra stress, tension or even anxiety," said BackEmbrace founder, Kara Froula. "I created BackEmbrace after trying nearly every posture device on the market, but they were bulky, uncomfortable, irritating to the skin— and far from stylish. That led me to develop my own solution that's attractive, effective, and actually feels good— like a gentle embrace."
Proudly made in the USA from super soft, custom-woven materials, BackEmbrace gently retracts your shoulders into proper alignment, improving your posture while you sit, stand, walk or do just about anything. BackEmbrace is available in 3 sizes: XS/S, M/L, and XL.
"I recommend BackEmbrace to my patients who struggle with maintaining proper alignment in their everyday lives," said Amir Vokshoor MD Spinal Neurosurgeon and Chief of Spine at St. John's Hospital, Santa Monica, CA. "Unlike so many posture correctors, BackEmbrace has uniquely adjusting straps that are extremely effective in retracting the shoulders. It's by far the most attractive and most comfortable than any others I've seen and tried."
BackEmbrace is perfect for men, women, and young adults who suffer from tension and strain in the upper back, neck and shoulders. Pregnant, new and nursing moms appreciate the support BackEmbrace provides during and post pregnancy. Individuals with chronic health conditions should consult their doctor before trying BackEmbrace.
About BackemBrace:
