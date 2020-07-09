MESA, Ariz., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Beginnings Medspa located in Mesa, AZ today announced their smoking cessation program (to quit smoking). The treatment is completely painless and in only 1 hour a patient can become smoke free! The treatment utilizes a low level laser also known as a therapeutic or cold laser.
The New Beginnings Medspa treatment concentrates on three areas: nicotine withdrawal, relaxation and appetite suppression. To alleviate the physical symptoms associated with nicotine withdrawal, the laser gently stimulates the body's endorphins (our natural pain suppressors). The relaxation portion of the treatment helps to keep the body and mind calm as the client begins to make new associations as a former smoker. Finally, the appetite suppression can help keep you from transferring from nicotine to food.
Although the treatment is not FDA approved, New Beginnings Medspa uses cutting-edge FDA cleared Cold Lasers. These lasers are cleared for pain therapy, which New Beginnings utilizes to alleviate the pains of physical withdrawals. Laser light directs energy to the body's cells, which is then converted into chemical energy. This helps promote natural healing and pain relief. The effects of soft laser therapy (infrared) are biochemical, non-thermal and non-invasive.
"We believe that our painless, drug free and non-invasive treatment offers the best solution for today's smokers. And we have the experience to back it up. We have tracked the success of our clients for the past few years and since opening our first office in August of 2004, over 71% of our clients were referred to us by word of mouth because of the success of our laser treatment," said Mariley Grabania, President & CEO of New Beginnings Medspa.
New Beginnings will continue to support its clients with as many booster treatments necessary within the first six months of the initial treatment, at no additional cost, provided no nicotine has been introduced into the body.
New Beginnings Medspa offers state-of-the art services in a professional environment. With exceptional customer service and outstanding results, they offer their clients the ultimate in care. New Beginnings Medspa considers their first obligation is educating clients so that they can make an informed decision when choosing to live a healthier life. A proper consultation including a thorough history and evaluation is essential to ensure that clients are mentally prepared to obtain their goals.
