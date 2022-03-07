COLUMBIA, Md., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shimadzu Scientific Instruments introduces the MALDI-8030 benchtop linear matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization–time-of-flight (MALDI-TOF) mass spectrometer. Like its predecessor, innovative instrument design enables the MALDI-8030 to achieve performance specifications similar to those of larger, more expensive MALDI-TOF models in a significantly smaller footprint. This user-friendly compact instrument expands on the successful benchtop format of the MALDI-8020 by offering both positive-ion and negative-ion analysis.
The dual-polarity ion source of the MALDI-8030 allows the flexibility to analyze a wide range of samples including proteins, peptides, oligonucleotides, lipids, glycans, polymers and small molecules. Its enhanced sample throughput, ease of use, low maintenance and small footprint make it ideal for all laboratories. Moreover, its quiet operation at less than 55 dB expands use beyond the conventional laboratory setting.
For time-saving operation, the MALDI-8030 features a 200 Hz solid-state 355 nm laser for class-leading two billion shots per lifetime. It also offers a fast sample introduction using a load-lock chamber and quick sample stage movement.
Enabling superior analysis, the patented WideBore™ ion optics technology significantly reduces contamination from the desorbed MALDI sample. The near-normal (on-axis) incidence of the MALDI laser beam and the camera view produce outstanding efficiency of the MALDI source and high-quality sample images.
In addition, the integrated barcode reader, when used with FlexiMass™-DS slides, is compatible with AuraSolution™ and SampleStation™ automated analysis software and can provide seamless tracking to reduce misidentification errors.
Patented TrueClean™ UV laser-based source cleaning in-vacuum technology extends the robustness of the MALDI-8030 because it enables seamless self-cleaning of the ion optics without breaking vacuum and without requiring the removal of the ion optics.
Tailored MALDI Solutions acquisition software features data security for regulatory compliance facilitated with password-controlled user login, encrypted data and user traceability.
For more details, visit the MALDI-8030 information page: https://www.ssi.shimadzu.com/products/maldi-tof-mass-spectrometry/maldi-8030.html
