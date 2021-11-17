MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pasithea Therapeutics, a new biotech company at the forefront of creating new and effective treatments for both psychiatric and neurological disorders, has begun clinical operations in the United Kingdom and the United States.
The company is led by CEO, Dr. Tiago Reis Marques of the King's College of London, and Executive Chairman, Professor Lawrence Steinman of Stanford University. With innovative technologies, Pasithea Therapeutics aims to help the mental health crisis that has been brought on by COVID-19, as many people struggle to meet their mental health needs.
Between August of 2020 and February of 2021, the CDC reports that the percentage of adults who recently experienced symptoms of anxiety or depression increased from 36.4% to 41.5%. In fact, they further noted that the number of people with unmet mental health needs increased from 9.2% to 11.7% largely in individuals 18-29 years old. Although Healthline reports a decreasing incidence of COVID- 19 cases in the US, ranging right below 120,000, the lasting trauma on individuals poses a greater threat.
To combat these changes, Pasithea has begun clinical operations in partnership with Zen Healthcare, which operates three clinics in London, and I.V. Doc®, the leading operator of mobile clinics in the United States. These operations will help generate additional funding for research into new medications for treating mental health. They are led by Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, a psychiatric researcher with decades of experience investigating the biological mechanism of psychiatric disorders. Alongside Dr. Marques, Pasithea is chaired by Dr. Lawrence Steinman, a professor within the department of neurology at Stanford University. Dr. Steinman has successfully founded new biotech companies and brought drugs to the market in the past.
"As the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on both our bodies and minds continue to be discovered, Pasithea hopes to find new ways of treating mental health during this urgent crisis," said Steinman. "We are pleased to be able to offer in-person clinical services through our partners in the US and UK, and Dr. Marques and his team are hard at work developing new medications for longer-term solutions to this growing problem."
About Pasithea:
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The biotech operations will focus on developing drugs to target the pathophysiology underlying psychiatric and neurological disorders. Our goal is to develop new pharmacological agents displaying significant advantages over conventional therapies.
The Company's secondary operations focus on establishing mental-health clinics in the United Kingdom and in the United States. The Company's operations in these countries will involve providing intravenous infusions of ketamine to patients who are eligible. Pasithea has partnered with two successful clinics for immediate exposure in locations across California, New York and London. In the US, Pasithea will operate through an at-home treatment model. Individuals struggling with mental health disorders are often homebound for extended periods of time. In providing an in-home treatment model, Pasithea works to break down the barriers existing between practitioners and patients. With great efforts to expand nationwide, Pasithea offers a faster, more receptive model to ensure patients are never dissuaded from seeking treatment.
