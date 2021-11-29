MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the world works to adapt and recover to new ways of living, a new Biotech IPO is hoping to bring more interest into an important health sector: mental health. Pasithea Therapeutics, a new and advanced company has partnered with IV Doc to provide in-home ketamine treatments to patients suffering with clinical depression and anxiety. Alongside treatments, Pasithea's research team is vigorously working to develop alternative therapies to care for psychiatric disorders.
"We're glad to see a new uptick of investments in the medical sector due to the pandemic, and are hoping to bring it to another area where many people have been struggling: mental health." said Professor Lawrence Steinman, Executive Co-Founder of the company and a Chairman at the Neurology Department of Stanford University. "As social isolation and economic uncertainty have shaken the world, we've seen an increase in the percentage of adults with depression or anxiety, and a strong need to offer new treatments," he added.
Pasithea Therapeutics has partnered with I.V. Doc® to offer in-home treatments within the US, and Zen Healthcare in the UK to offer services in select clinics. The company has acquired an incredible team of physicians who will travel directly to our patients, and provide IV Ketamine therapy in the comforts of their homes. All patients will be carefully observed by the visiting practitioner throughout their hour of treatment.
By 2027, Pasithea reports the estimated size of the anxiety and depression market to be $19.2 billion; however, estimates could rapidly increase as the pandemic continues. In displaying the financial viability of the space, Pasithea launched a new Biotech IPO on September 15th, and raised $24 million with their initial public offering.
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The biotech operations will focus on developing drugs to target the pathophysiology underlying psychiatric and neurological disorders. Our goal is to cultivate new pharmacological agents displaying significant advantages over conventional therapies.
The company will also be working by providing on-the-ground treatments to help better understand and meet the needs of patients. Through clinics in the United Kingdom and at-home services in the United States, Pasithea will gain deeper knowledge on the effects of Ketamine Infusion Therapy to treat depression. This innovative new practice is still currently being researched within the medical field, but has shown great promise in preliminary studies.
