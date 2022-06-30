Rothschild, Blount, Mershon, Redman, Abu elected to lead national board of directors
ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHC: Creating Healthier Communities today announced its new national board chair and executive committee for 2022-2023. Voted in by unanimous election, CHC's national board of prominent and diverse executives will be chaired by Adam Rothschild, investor and consultant, as well as new board executive committee members:
-- Vice Chair Linda Blount, CEO, Black Women's Health Imperative
-- Vice Chair Jillian Mershon, associate vice president, Charitable Initiatives at Saks Fifth Avenue and head, Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation
-- Secretary Charleeda Redman, vice president, Strategy Integration, Roberts Center for Pediatric Research, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
-- Treasurer Abu Arif, president, Ameriprise Bank FSB and GM Banking/Cash Solutions, Ameriprise Financial
"I'm honored to serve CHC during this pivotal time in the organization's 65-year history," said Adam Rothschild, CHC board chair. "I couldn't ask for more committed board or staff leaders to work alongside and am proud of the work CHC does to address the barriers to good health and equity. We have a bright future ahead of us."
Adam Rothschild served two terms on CHC's board of directors, in addition to serving as governance chair and vice chair on the Board Executive Committee, working closely with CHC's prior Board Chair Kevin Clayton. Rothschild has an extensive background in global research, analytics, marketing, business development, and strategic planning. After a 30-year career at American Express, Rothschild has held a series of C-suite positions, most recently as the chief marketing officer of a startup, Blue Owl AI Software. Under his oversight, CHC will continue serving as a national leader, advancing equity by addressing the barriers to good health and wellbeing for all people.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion continues to be a priority at CHC, with the national board of directors consisting of more than 50 percent people of color and more than 50 percent women. CHC's executive staff team also consists of more than 80 percent women and 60 percent people of color.
"CHC's national board of directors is one of the best I've ever worked with," said Thomas G. Bognanno, CHC president and CEO. "Their genuine interest in our health equity work and steadfast commitment to our mission, coupled with their strategic guidance and generosity, have helped us become the incredible organization CHC is today."
ABOUT CHC: CREATING HEALTHIER COMMUNITIES
CHC: Creating Healthier Communities brings nonprofits, businesses, and communities together around a shared commitment to better health and wellbeing. For more than 65 years, CHC has worked with partners to address the barriers to good health and equity and create resilient communities where everyone can thrive. CHC's role is to advance equity, enhance the capacity of nonprofit organizations, connect and convene diverse stakeholders, and harness collective resources and programs to activate collaborations that address root causes, increase impact, and improve the health of our communities. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.
