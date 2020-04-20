PLAINFIELD, Ill., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No one wants to get sick especially in the middle of a pandemic. But frankly, most of us don't think about revving up our immune system until news about the consequences of not doing so reaches a fevered pitch. Angela Andalcio-Holtz, author of Beyond Your Numbers, Connect the Pieces to a Path of Amazing Healtha clinical medical technologist and health coach, says we need to change that attitude.

Angela has been working for over 40 years as a clinical laboratory technologist, where lab tests are processed. For the past 22 years, she has been witnessing the increase of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and cancer — all preventable diseases. In her quest to find answers as to why this increase was occurring, not only in adults but children and teenagers, she discovered research that possibly can be the answer, and decided to share that knowledge in her book.  Beyond Your Numbers, contains an overview of nutrition and exercise, a standard wellness screen with lab tests on which to focus, and offers some healing recipes. 

In an interview, Angela can talk about:

  • Lifestyle habits that nurture your brain and body
  • Fun ways to move more to raise your immunity at a time when gyms are closed and planned activities have been curtailed
  • A lab test that can indicate what supplements and foods you need to maximize your unique health
  • What you should look for on food labels
  • Ways her book grew out of her master's degree thesis and her family history of diabetes and glaucoma.

About the Author 
Angela Andalcio-Holtz is a clinical medical technologist, and Institute for Integrative Nutrition® health coach. Angela received her master's degree in laboratory sciences from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.

Contact:
 Angela Andalcio-Holtz
(630) 329-1095 
238071@email4pr.com

