DENVER, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, international keynote speaker, and founder of The Happiness Center, Dr. Elia Gourgouris, together with business consultant and founder of Fresh Biz Solutions, Konstantinos Apostolopoulos, have released their highly anticipated book, available now on Amazon.
7 Keys to Navigating a Crisis: A Practical Guide to Emotionally Dealing with Pandemics & Other Disasters is a must-read for anyone seeking to thrive during challenging times. In our interconnected world, we are all vulnerable and impacted (directly or indirectly) by global events. In this easy-to-read book, both Dr. Gourgouris and Apostolopoulos provide seven practical steps for coping and maintaining a positive mindset. Their powerful, yet practical insights, help minimize the negative impact of pandemics, natural disasters, financial challenges, and other major disruptions in people's lives.
"Not only will individuals and families find the book helpful in a crisis, so will first responders, healthcare professionals, mental health counselors and wellness coaches," said Dr. Gourgouris. "Each chapter has an end section including points to ponder, questions to consider, and action steps to take, so the reader can move beyond just surviving to thriving in a crisis situation," added Apostolopoulos.
The authors draw from their real-world experiences to serve as both mentor and coach throughout the book. Dr. Gourgouris and Apostolopoulos encourage the reader to address seven important focus areas, including: self-care; awareness; flexibility; preparation; initiative, positive attitude; and kindness.
Here are the 7 Keys covered in the book:
- Starting with Self-care, the ability to become aware of our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs, in order to thrive during a crisis.
- Practicing Awareness, self-reflection and listening to our intuition or inner wisdom gives us advance notice of what's around the corner. Sometimes that information can be a matter of life or death.
- Choosing Flexibility allows us to adapt, pivot when needed, and avoid unnecessary pain. Life will never be the same again and the "new normal" will become the actual norm; however, if we stick to business as usual, we'll be left behind.
- The time to act is now, and Preparation is key to our survival. Preparation is no longer the exclusive domain for a fringe movement of doomsayers but a necessity for all of us.
- When faced with a crisis we take Initiative by moving into action. Our response will be determined by the extent of the disaster. Let us not be victims, critics or bystanders. Let us become navigators in the journey of our lives!
- As with everything else in life, our Positive Attitude, filled with faith and hope helps us overcome any situation and any obstacle we face. More importantly it helps elevate those around us looking for leadership, comfort and a clear vision of getting through the crisis.
- Finally, our humanity will be measured by the level and frequency of the Kindness we show to others. One of the greatest blessings to come out of the pandemic has been the countless acts of sacrifice, service, and love shown by thousands of ordinary folks doing extraordinary acts of kindness around the world.
About Dr.Elia Gourgouris
Dr. Elia Gourgouris is a #1 best-selling author, an International Keynote speaker, and the Founder of The Happiness Center – an organization of world leading experts in the field of Positive Psychology dedicated to creating personal success and happiness. Dr. Elia is Certified by the American Red Cross in Disaster Mental health Services having assisted in the front lines in natural and other disasters.
https://www.dreliagourgouris.com/
About Konstantinos Apostolopoulos
Konstantinos Apostolopoulos is an international speaker, an award-winning coach, and a contributor to Thrive Global. He is the Founder of Fresh Biz Solutions, an Organization Development and Human Resources consulting firm focused on improving individual, team, and enterprise-wide performance.
linkesdin.com/in/konapostolopoulos
