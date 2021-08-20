LUNDIN LINKS, Scotland, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. William Clark is an orthodontist with 50 years' experience of treating patients to improve their facial appearance. As an orthodontist, he has developed new techniques and has taught worldwide in 55 countries for 40 years.
His book "Faces & Braces: Treat Yourself to a Brilliant Smile!" (published by AuthorHouse UK) demonstrates how everyone can improve their facial appearance and give patients a brilliant smile to improve their confidence and enhance their lives. Here, Clark's daughter, Rebecca, interacts with readers and explains how they can improve their image and prospects in life if they smile with confidence.
"Do you have crooked teeth? Do your front teeth stick out? Does your chin stick out? Do you lack confidence?" This book has answers for these problems. Interesting dialogue engages readers with many colorful illustrations and case reports of patients treated by Clark to demonstrate how orthodontics can improve their faces by giving them a brilliant smile to project their personalities.
When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Clark answers, "I want to convey to readers of all ages that they can improve their appearance and their prospects in life by learning to treat themselves to a brilliant smile." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/811521-faces-braces
"Faces & Braces: Treat Yourself to a Brilliant Smile!"
Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 98 pages | ISBN 9781728352190
E-Book | 98 pages | ISBN 9781728352183
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Dr. William Clark has 50 years' experience in orthodontic practice and continues to develop innovative appliances in orthodontic and orthopaedic techniques. In 1977, he developed Twin Blocks in his orthodontic practice in Scotland. He has taught Twin Block Technique worldwide for the past 30 years and is the author of "Twin Block Functional Therapy: Applications in Dentofacial Orthopaedics," published by Mosby (1995 and 2002). "New Horizons in Orthodontics: Volume 1: Advances in Fixed Appliance Technique" is available as an ebook, to be followed soon by "Volume 2: Advances in Functional Therapy and Dentofacial Orthopaedics." Clark designed TransForce Lingual Appliances for arch development and has recently developed Fixed Twin Blocks, the next logical advance in functional orthopaedic therapy. He is the first recipient of an award of distinction from the British Orthodontic Society for an outstanding contribution to the specialty of orthodontics. In 2008, he received an award from the International Functional Association (IFUNA) for personal outstanding international service to functionalism and orthodontics.
