LONDON, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the National Health Service, homeopathy is a complementary or alternative medicine (CAM) based on a series of ideas developed in the 1790s by a German doctor named Samuel Hahnemann which means it is different from treatments that are part of conventional Western medicine in important ways.
In "The Role of Homeopathy in the Patient's Disease" (published by AuthorHouse UK), Dr. Saran Zeb discusses this medical system and how it can help patients in the treatment of symptoms and illnesses. This book contains 18 chapters. The first chapter talks about the life of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann. The second chapter contains different methods of homeopathic treatment. In chapter three, Zeb discusses case taking. Chapter four contains a case analysis, chapter five consists of homeopathic repertorisation and chapter six discusses its minimum doses.
Chapter seven onward consists of various health issues and the cases which Zeb has treated for over 25 years. He also mentioned a few hundred cases in this book and the different types of methods. Each chapter is divided into three parts, therapeutic method, classical method and revolutionized method. In chapter 17, he mentioned accident and emergency remedies. Chapter 18 contains Materia Medica. He also includes 15 remedies, which can be used on a daily basis in homeopathic practice.
When asked what he wants readers to take away from this book, Zeb answers, "To give awareness about homeopathy. If conventional medicines does not help them, then they should not lose their hope. Homeopathy will help them." For more details about this book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/820075-the-role-of-homeopathy-in-the-patients-disease.
"The Role of Homeopathy in the Patient's Disease"
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 462 pages | ISBN 9781665581011
E-Book | 462 pages | ISBN 9781665581028
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Dr. Saran Zeb is a fully qualified, classically trained homoeopathic doctor and a member of the Faculty of Homeopathy. His homoeopathic qualifications include, DHMS, RHMP, HMD, LFHom, MFHom , PGCE. He has been practicing in the area of London for over 25 years. His achievements and services as a homeopathic doctor has been highly recognized and appreciated by the local community in London and its outskirt areas. Due to his success and reasonable demand in the East London area, he has to expand his services to reach out a greater number of people. He has treated over 5000 patients successfully who were under or on long-term care within the NHS primary and secondary care.
AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, AuthorHouseUK, 0-800-014-8641, pressreleases@authorhouse.com
SOURCE AuthorHouseUK