AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nathan Bryan, Ph.D., renowned expert on nitric oxide science, released his book, Functional Nitric Oxide Nutrition: Dietary Strategies to Prevent Chronic Disease, on one of the most important and mysterious molecules known to mankind: nitric oxide (NO). This book is an accessible guide for medical professionals and consumers, offering up the newest scientific and medical information about nitric oxide. In Functional Nitric Oxide Nutrition, Dr. Bryan sets out to do two things: understand the role nitric oxide plays in our bodies and health, and lay out basic dietary and lifestyle strategies to increase NO production and prevent age related disease.
"After 20 years of research and traveling the world to lecture and educate on nitric oxide, I realized that too few people knew about nitric oxide, including physicians and health care practitioners. This was unacceptable and I realized that I could have a much broader and greater impact if I communicated my knowledge in a book, rather than speaking to select audiences. Nitric oxide is one of the most important molecules produced in humans. People must understand what it is and how they can prevent its decline. This book contains information that can save the lives of millions of people who die from cardiovascular disease each year," says Dr. Bryan.
This book is a great read for men and women in need of:
- Recipes to boost NO
- Easy daily lifestyle changes to boost NO
- Anti-aging recipes
Nitric oxide is a signaling molecule. As individuals age, nitric oxide production decreases. The loss of NO is central to the onset of aging and disease. The discovery of nitric oxide merited a Nobel Prize in 1998.
Dr. Bryan has been involved in nitric oxide research for the past 20 years and has made many seminal discoveries in the field. His discoveries have resulted in dozens of issued U.S. and International patents. Dr. Bryan is an innovator of nitric oxide product technology and has recently developed the first and only nitric oxide based anti-aging skincare serum.
Whether you are currently in great health, looking to prevent sickness and disease, or hoping to overcome illness, this book is an eye opener for positive changes in your life.
