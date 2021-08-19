SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the release of a new book focused on a journey of of faith, hope, healing, humor and victory. Hidden Treasures: A Pastor's Journey Navigating Stage IV Cancer by Dan McClure is now available on Amazon.
Four years after receiving a terminal, Stage IV cancer diagnosis with a two-year prognosis, Dan McClure, author, pastor, and professor at San Jose State University, shares the hidden treasures that God has revealed to him during his experience and how these truths are relatable to all who suffer with cancer or other chronic diseases.
"I would never have asked for cancer," said McClure, "but I also wouldn't trade the incredible treasures I've received in this process. This book takes you on a journey and shares the hidden treasures that God has revealed to me about cancer and a variety of other chronic diseases. It is my hope that you will then be able to apply these lessons to your own journey."
In Hidden Treasures: A Pastor's Journey Navigating Stage IV Cancer, McClure shares how most people who are diagnosed and treated by modern medicine with pharmaceuticals, invasive procedures, and more, are missing an integral part of the truth. He believes that everyone needs to hear the whole truth – that there are more options available for navigating cancer than your oncology department will often offer or admit.
This powerful, emotional, often hilariously funny, raw and very honest book chronicles McClure's personal journey navigating his own cancer diagnosis and allows readers to apply his experience and lessons to their own battle with cancer or chronic disease in a variety of ways, from how diet affects the healing process to why intimacy with God is so important to healing both body and soul.
"Dan is a hidden treasure in our lives. His pastoral gift is evident in every story, testimony, scripture passage and word of encouragement. He has accomplished more than publishing a book. He has added his voice to the choir of people who want to live well," said Avery Stafford, D.Min., pastor, professor, recording artist and author.
For anyone who is tackling chronic disease themselves – or who is supporting or affected by someone who is – Hidden Treasures: A Pastor's Journey Navigating Stage IV Cancer, offers unique perspectives and helpful insights and will inspire you to discover the hidden treasures along your own journey.
About the Author
Dan McClure M.A. is a recognized expert in fitness, aging, nutrition, wellness culture, and behavior modification. A former Silicon Valley non-profit executive, he also served as head pastor at Palo Alto First Christian Church for more than five years and is a faculty member at San Jose State University. Over the past twenty-five years, he has motivated thousands of individuals across the country and internationally through a variety of programs, services, published writings and inspirational talks. Dan lives with his wife and two children in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of the Silicon Valley. Visit pastordanmcclure.com for more information.
