NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On this coming World Heart Day (September 29th), Dr. Samuel Mann, a physician, researcher and prominent hypertension specialist from New York Presbyterian Hospital / Weill Cornell Medical College announces the planned release of his newest book "Hidden Within Us". The book highlights a radically different understanding of the link between our emotions and our physical health and how this new understanding can lead to new treatment solutions.
Dr. Mann's book launch aims to leverage a national awareness day to convey to patients, physicians and psychologists the powerful, yet rarely considered link between emotions that are hidden from our awareness, often related to a history of trauma, abuse or overwhelming stress, and many inadequately explained chronic medical conditions such as hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, migraine, autoimmune diseases, and possibly many others.
In his new book Dr. Mann lays out compelling evidence and case histories that vividly convey to readers how the repression of potentially overwhelming emotions is an almost completely overlooked key component of both our emotional resilience as well as the mind/body connection. More importantly, he highlights how this understanding can empower readers to seek healing pathways or pharmacologic approaches that would have not been considered.
Dr. Mann comments: "My findings demonstrate the long-lasting and unrecognized effects on our physical health of emotions that are hidden from our awareness, and offer an explanation for many patients who are suffering from commonly encountered medical conditions whose cause has remained an enigma. I am confident that many readers will see themselves in the book and that the book will trigger insights that can either lead to rapid improvement or to more effective choices in their treatment. It will offer a fascinating read, and open the door to readers, physicians and psychologists to a radically different understanding of the mind/body connection, and its important treatment implications."
Arlene Feinblatt, a New York State Psychologist who worked with Dr. John E. Sarno, professor, author and innovative leader in the field of Mindbody Medicine, commented: "Dr. Samuel Mann is one of the few MDs who has always administered care with the total human being in mind. He is acutely aware of the psychological factors affecting medical conditions and the interactions of mind and body on the health of the individual. This book reflects his expert medical perspective about the mind/body connection and its ramifications for health and well being. It is a joy to read particularly with the case histories included which clarify his unique insights."
The book will be available on Amazon in February 2022. To pre-order and sign up for Dr Samuel Mann's upcoming talk, visit https://www.drsamuelmann.com. Trends, insights and scientific studies are showcased on his social media channels.
ABOUT DR. SAMUEL MANN
Dr. Mann is a physician, researcher, and author specializing in the management of hypertension. He is a Professor of Clinical Medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital / Weill Cornell Medical College. He is a leading authority on the medical management of hypertension and can provide a new understanding of the mind/body connection that is relevant to hypertension and many other common, inadequately explained chronic medical conditions. He has released two pioneering, well-reviewed books on these topics: Healing Hypertension. A Revolutionary New Approach (Wiley, 1999) and Hypertension and You: Old Drugs, New Drugs, and the Right Drugs for your High Blood Pressure, which can be found on Amazon.
