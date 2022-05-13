Susan Wright, LCSW, Ph.D. announces the release of 'Patient's Health Care Survival Guide'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While struggling to save her life against caregivers who would not listen, Susan Wright, LCSW, Ph.D. realized that she was only one amongst many patients trapped in the same depersonalizing system. What began as a simple attempt at survival, over time became a desire to do something for others in the same boat. She decided to create a how-to self-care-healing guide for patients based upon her own personal experience during the three and a half months of futile attempts to put a name to her mystery disease. Later, she turned her attention to finding the means to reform the system itself.
"Patient's Health Care Survival Guide: Reclaiming the Right of the Patient to Be an Equal Partner in the Delivery of Health Care" (published by AuthorHouse) is a story of a formerly healthy psychotherapist/social advocate's remarkable journey from victim, to observer, to program solver. Part I of this book is based upon the diary she kept during her illness. Part II shares her experience and survival skills with other patients who were not receiving the personalized care they deserved while Part III includes her suggested solutions and the changes that needs to be made within the health care system.
"What to do about healthcare is the most important theme in the country. Patients in particular and the public in general are not fully informed about the services. A first-person account is the best way to find out, but those are quite rare," Wright says. "At present, we are well along to providing a solution. A program to help healthcare patients regain the right to be treated with human kindness. We cannot continue to treat the body without the whole person being a part of the solution. That is bad medicine."
When asked what she wants readers to take away from this book, Wright answers, "That there is a viable way to change the system, a way to tear down the wall that exists between doctors and their patients, and a way to restore the voice of patients as equal partners in the delivery of health care." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/800362-patients-health-care-survival-guide
"Patient's Health Care Survival Guide: Reclaiming the Right of the Patient to Be an Equal Partner in the Delivery of Health Care"
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 188 pages | ISBN 9781728370019
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 188 pages | ISBN 9781728370026
E-Book | 188 pages | ISBN 9781728370002
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Susan Wright, LCSW, Ph.D. is a licensed psychotherapist, author, trainer and social activist. She is the founder and executive director of Patient for Change, a grassroots movement that aims to reclaim the patient's right to become an equal partner in the delivery of health care.
AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, AuthorHouse, 833-262-8899, pressreleases@authorhouse.com
SOURCE Susan Wright