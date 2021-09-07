AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YOUR CONSCIENCE, a new book by Leonard Perlmutter, internationally recognized authority on the nature of Yoga Science as Mind/Body Medicine, calls for a revolutionary reimagining and expansion of the role your conscience can play in solving all of life's challenges. Released by AMI Publishers, this handbook presents a concise and logical introduction to how the human mind works and urges readers to embrace new (and old) ideas about education that will lead to the nurturing, creativity and growth we and our children need and desire.
This timely book offers chapters on how our minds work in clear, kind and simple language—information we did not learn in school. It explains how habits are formed and how they can be changed, reveals the hidden power of our attention, and outlines the vital role Your Conscience plays in all of these. This practical instruction also includes do-it-yourself experiments that invite readers to prove––in their own everyday lives––the transformational power of Perlmutter's approach to re-educating ourselves and, by extension, our culture.
As new Delta COVID cases surge and students return to classes, Mr. Perlmutter writes in the September 2021 issue of "Transformation Journal" that most of us, no matter when we graduated from high school, were only educated to memorize and recite information, NOT how to tap into our inner wisdom as we make everyday choices, small and large. He elaborates: "The relentless onslaught of information from our mobile devices, cable outlets, emails, and social media feeds adds yet another layer of stress and anxiety we are not equipped to manage. At an alarming rate, bits of new data challenge our security and titillate the pleasure centers in our brains, driving us to make snap decisions that lead to fear, anger, disease and even death. As a result, we are ignorant of our own innate, brilliant human capacity to make the wise and kind decision in every circumstance. The Conscience gives us the confidence to know what's to be done and what's not to be done, no matter what challenge we face. But, our ignorance of the power of the Conscience blinds us and leads to suffering."
YOUR CONSCIENCE can be adapted for students in middle school through advanced graduate degrees, as well as for adult education programs in community centers, cultural institutions, places of worship, and other educational venues. The book has been endorsed by Tara Brach, Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD, and others.
"YOUR CONSCIENCE, The Key to Unlock Limitless Wisdom and Creativity and Solve All of Life's Challenges" by Leonard Perlmutter with Jenness Cortez Perlmutter; AMI Publishers; First Edition; Nonfiction; Self-Help and Personal Growth; Release Date: September 7, 2021; Paperback: $14.95 ISBN 9780975375266.
Available: amazon.com, bn.com, americanmeditation.org, and other national booksellers.
Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) is the founder of The American Meditation Institute and originator of National Conscience Month. Mr. Perlmutter's first book, The Heart and Science of Yoga® was endorsed by Dean Ornish MD, Dr. Oz, and Bernie Siegel MD. Over the past 26 years, he has served on the faculties of the New England Institute of Ayurvedic Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts and the International Himalayan Yoga Teachers Association in Calgary, Canada. He has taught workshops on the benefits of the conscience, meditation and Yoga Science at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, Uconn School of Medicine, The New York Times forum on Yoga, the Commonwealth Club of California, the University of Wisconsin School of Nursing, the Washington University Medical School, the University of Colorado Medical School and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Association of Graduates. Since 2009, Leonard's Foundation Course on Yoga Science has been certified for continuing medical education credits by the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association.
