WEATHERFORD, Okla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Between clearing out their family home after her mom passed to helping hospice clients figure out their next steps, Kayla Travis knows what it takes to get through a transition. Now she's looking forward to using her experience to help families throughout Northwest Oklahoma through her new business – Caring Transitions of Weatherford.
Caring Transitions is the professional choice for moving, downsizing and hosting online estate sales. Caring Transitions' specially-trained professionals handle every detail of their clients' transition including decluttering, cleanouts, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling into your new home with both in-home and online estate sales. Caring Transitions of Weatherford serves Weatherford, Clinton, Elk City, El Reno, Fairview, Enid and the surrounding areas.
"When we lost my mom, I realized how devastating these kinds of transitions can be. My father had a really hard time and I was the only one there to help. It was extraordinarily challenging for both of us to go through her stuff, especially while we were grieving. That's what got me to start asking questions about whether or not a service like Caring Transitions even existed in our area and how I could be a part of that," Kayla said.
Caring Transitions' services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move. The company also helps busy families with downsizing, rightsizing, and clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or has passed away. All of Caring Transitions' services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.
"I'm looking forward to bringing Caring Transitions to this community. Whether you're clearing out the home of a loved one like I was or you're decluttering, helping a senior relocate, moving or facing another transition, I am here to help. Let my team and I take on the overwhelming physical process so you can focus on the things that really matter," Kayla said.
Kayla and her husband, Ethan, live on a small farm in Foss, Oklahoma, with their two children – Cash and Aaron. Kayla worked in the healthcare industry for 12 years, including seven years as a hospice consultant in the Weatherford area.
"Through my work in hospice over the years, I have discovered the need for Caring Transitions. There are many families who needed so much more than what we could offer. I feel the services Caring Transitions can provide will bring so much value and compassion to the community. I am following my dreams to serve and to be a shining light of home for families in stressful situations," Kayla said.
Caring Transitions of Weatherford is bonded and insured and all employees are background checked. For additional information, call 580-297-9405, email KTravis@CaringTransitions.com or visit https://www.caringtransitionswfdok.com/.
