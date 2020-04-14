DENVER, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new personal development coaching program, called Conscious Living Mastery builds vulnerability, courage, and emotional strength to deal with these trying times.
The course is designed for coaches, therapists and helping professionals who want to break through the barriers blocking their paths to success, satisfaction and inner peace. They can also use the course to engage, empower and uplift their clients.
Developed by Dr. Patrick Williams, a psychologist turned personal development coach and educator, the course uses a new construct in the field of personal growth. The benefits of the 12-module course are:
- A completed past that's left in the past. It no longer impacts or influences you.
- An energized, purposeful and conscious present.
- A compelling, magnetic future that pulls you forward by irresistible attraction.
- Measurable increases in fulfillment, consciousness, and authenticity.
"Our world has changed so much," said Dr. Williams, who served as an executive coach for HP, IBM, Kodak and the FAA. "You may yearn to find how to deal with all of the noise, discord, and growing culture of hate and intolerance. You strive to find your happy place amidst all of this, to be real in a world full of fake. This program shows you how to transform your life."
"I've spent decades leading, coaching, teaching and witnessing transformation. This program contains the best of my work. I know it can change your life—and I want you to feel completely comfortable jumping in," he said. "I am committed to you to evolve through my program. Now it's time to get ready for the adventure of your life," said Williams, the author of seven books.
Conscious Living Mastery Overview
Delivered in simple, accessible language, the Core Curriculum consists of 12 multimedia modules. Participants can complete this program at their own pace.
Participants can ask questions to Dr. Williams in members only Zoom sessions.
(downloadable video, audio, written transcripts, and printable coursework).
The coursework includes role plays, games and practical exercises that evoke deep insights and guide you to transform your "ah ha's" into desired outcomes.
The program's private Facebook Group offers a safe space where you will meet new friends, share your insights, and practice what you learn in each Module.
Conscious Living Mastery, helps people:
- Get real with yourself and others
- Own your uniqueness
- Accept your own and others' imperfections
- Uncover and enjoy your passions and gifts
- Embrace self-love
- Release your fears and judgments
- Enjoy richer relationships
- Eliminate the hurt and drama of misunderstandings
- Deepen your love for yourself, your life, your friends and family
- Amplify your confidence, knowing you are 100% in charge of you
- Free yourself from the prison of your subconscious limitations
- Enjoy meaningful, heartfelt conversations that uplift your spirit and inspire new thinking
The course covers:
- The Power of Self-Disclosure
- Fully Experiencing Life in the Moment
- Moving Through Openness, Vulnerability, Fear and Courage
- Becoming More Whole and More Real
- Discover Your Real Inner Beauty
- Becoming Perfectly Imperfect
- Loving Who You Really Are
- Break Out of Self-Imprisonment
- Find Your Life Purpose
- Manifest Deep Lasting Personal Change
- Find Your Balance and Unleash Your Personal Power
"I learned how to become emotionally transparent, at the right time, right place, with the right person, and I can say with confidence, I've never felt so free to be that truly authentic person I've always thought myself to be," said Sandra K. Ellington, ALD & Life/Leadership Coaching.
To register for this program, or to ask quotes, write to Pat@drpatwilliams.com or go to https://www.consciouslivingmastery.com/
About Dr. Patrick Williams
A founding member of the International Coach Federation, Dr. Williams is an inaugural recipient of its Circle of Distinction Award, a Master Certified Coach, a Board Certified Coach, a Coach for the US Navy SEAL Future Fund, and a member of the Forbes Coaching Council.
As an Educator, he is a Founding Member of Harvard University's Institute of Coaching department and Chair of the Coaching Psychology Program at the International University of Professional Studies. He has taught graduate students at Colorado State University, Denver University, Loyola University, City University of London, served as a curriculum consultant for the Coaching Certificate program at Fielding International University, and was named Educator of the Year by the New England Educational Institute (2008).
Dr. Williams is also Past President of ACTO (Association of Coach Training Organizations) a Global Visionary Fellow (Foundation of Coaching) an Honorary VP of the International Society for Coaching Psychology, and a Lifetime Member of the Association of Humanistic Psychology.
