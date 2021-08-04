FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creating engaging inpatient rehab activities to enhance the fundamental skills required for independent living (ADLs) and instrumental activates (IADLs) can be challenging. Physical and cognitive deficits often impede the successful execution of an activity.
One successful approach to promoting independent function instructed in our stroke rehab continuing education courses is to reproduce the personal activities that your patient once enjoyed before their diagnosis developed into functional limitations. This type of rehab reinforces cognitive and muscle memory and enhances compliance with a once enjoyed activity.
