DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People looking to shift their career trajectories in the new year are considering starting their own businesses, according to a new survey commissioned by Coverall North America, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the commercial cleaning industry.
The survey of people ages 25-54 revealed the top reasons for starting a business. Fifty one percent said business independence is a primary reason and 46% believe that the freedom to make your own schedule is another top benefit of business ownership. Slightly more women (53% vs. 47% men) participated in Coverall's survey – indicating that women are exploring independent business ownership in 2022.
"There were a number of interesting observations from this survey," said Coverall's COO Shirley Klein. "There has been so much uncertainty in the job market over the past 18 months that many people are reevaluating their personal and professional goals and are now more open to starting their own businesses. However, they don't want to do it alone. They are looking for a company that can provide training and operational support, while having the freedom and flexibility to run their own businesses."
Start-up costs to launch a business is a big hurdle for aspiring business owners. Fifty-four percent of survey participants viewed having the upfront capital to start a business as their top challenge.
"Owning a commercial cleaning franchise is a great option for someone looking to start a business," noted Klein. "With low-startup costs, in-house financing availability and no need for a brick-and-mortar location, the industry which proved to be resilient during Covid-19 will continue to be an in-demand, essential business going forward. Coverall can provide support and guidance for people and help them finally pursue their dreams of business ownership."
As part of the survey results, 45% also believe that partnering with an established franchise brand is a benefit to starting a business.
Franchise businesses across a wide range of industries contribute hundreds of billions of dollars to the US economy. According to the International Franchise Association's 2021 Economic Outlook Report for Franchising, franchise locations are projected to grow at a rate of 3.5% this year. Within the franchising category, commercial service franchises (like Coverall) will inject $53.3 billion into the US recovery in 2021. From California to Florida, franchising is offering new opportunities for entrepreneurs throughout the U.S.
