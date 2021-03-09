ATLANTA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Medical Association (AMA) has recognized a CPT code (category III, effective January 2022) for laser ablation, under imaging guidance, of benign thyroid nodules.

"This decision will make reimbursement easier, enabling endocrinologists and interventional radiologists in the United States to expand adoption of this new procedure, which is already well established in Europe and other geographies" - commented Fabio Andreola, CEO of Elesta.

Elesta is an Italian, small, early-stage medtech company, whose majority shareholder is ElEn SpA (a global leader in the multifaceted laser industry). Elesta commercializes the EchoLaser X4, a system that combines laser and ultrasound and is used in a growing number of countries for some micro-invasive, surgery-sparing applications, among which thyroid nodules and BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) are included.

"It is a great opportunity for patients across the country, who will have easier access to this advantageous outpatient treatment" - added Joe Williams, CEO of National Ultrasound, exclusive distribution partner of Elesta in USA.

Media Contact:

Joe Williams

info@nationalultrasound.com

(770) 551-8797 ext. 103

