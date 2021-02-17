ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four senior living communities in the Washington DC region, Tribute at One Loudoun, Tribute at The Glen, Tribute at Black Hill and Tribute at Melford, all Cadence Living managed communities, are proud to announce they've added a new customized level of care called Cadence CONNECTIONS for residents with early onset cognitive impairment. Cadence CONNECTIONS utilizes a cognitive tool called BrainCheck© to assess multiple cognitive domains in just 10 minutes. This new progressive cognitive care program supports residents with a low impairment dementia diagnosis in an active and engaged manner in their current living environment. Cadence CONNECTIONS tracks changes in memory, attention, mental flexibility, reaction time and more and was designed to help residents maintain higher-level functioning, reducing the symptoms of the disease. Cadence CONNECTIONS supports residents during a unique period of transition when they first become aware of their diagnosis and are beginning to recognize changes in thought and memory. Additional details can be found here.
"Our goal is to help our residents feel more empowered, confident and autonomous," said Holly McMurray, the Vice President of Culture and Resident Experience for Cadence Living and the architect of the program. "Designed with a holistic approach as its foundation, our Cadence CONNECTIONS program provides the support needed for individuals to remain in their current apartment, with their friends and neighbors as long as possible. A full time Cadence CONNECTIONS Lifestyle Director will be in place in each of the Tribute communities to help our residents and their families every step of the way."
Core components of the Cadence CONNECTIONS program include diet, exercise, sleep, social connection and immersive enrichment programs that are proven to boost emotional and physical well-being. Cadence CONNECTIONS recognizes that every person is unique, and each person will require different support to maintain his/her greatest level of ability. Tribute community residents will have opportunities for socialization, coordinated engagement, supported autonomy, brain stimulation, and interactive educational presentations - activities designed to not only delay the progression of symptoms, but also address the isolation and other key lifestyle factors that can contribute to the disease process if left unchecked.
The four Tribute communities are among the first Assisted Living communities in the nation using BrainCheck© as part of a comprehensive cognitive program. While traditional cognitive assessments currently used in the industry are stagnant, BrainCheck© is backed by 20 years of research at Baylor College of Medicine and utilizes different assessment questions each time a resident is administered the test.
Tribute at One Loudoun is located at 20335 Savin Hill Dr, Ashburn, VA 20147.
Tribute at The Glen is located at 4151 Old Bridge Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22192.
Tribute at Black Hill is located at 312 Baltusrol Dr, Germantown, MD 20874.
Tribute at Melford is located at 17300 Melford Blvd, Bowie, MD 20715.
Cadence Living manages four communities in the Washington, DC metropolitan area - Tribute at One Loudoun in Ashburn, VA, Tribute at The Glen in Woodbridge, VA, Tribute at Black Hill in Germantown, MD and Tribute at Melford in Bowie, MD. Tribute celebrates the living aspects of aging as well as providing quality care. From independent living to assisted living to Cadence CONNECTIONS to memory care, Tribute's holistic approach to resident care cultivates an environment where residents can live their best life.
