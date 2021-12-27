BOSTON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interventional cardiologists performed an estimated 46 million procedures in 2020 such as cardiac catheterizations and angiography.(1) As the number of these procedures is expected to continue to increase, the global interventional cardiology market is expected to top $16.2 billion by 2027.(2) Yet even as case numbers climb, most of the clinicians do not use the proper tools to describe and report such procedures, thus losing valuable time and preventing proper usage of the data being entered.
"It's unfortunately true that current CVIS do not offer what the physicians are expecting the most: a system capable to generate a ready-to-be-sent procedure report and also perform at the same time, with the same inputs, all regulatory and administrative task (participation to registries, inventory management, billing…) Also, when looking at the solutions currently used in the hospital, I can only regret that most systems do not offer an intuitive and modern graphic user interface: ergonomics can't be overlooked, especially in our position when right after a procedure, time is the essence before you jump to the next procedure," says Dr. Serge Makowski, CEO and co-founder of MediReport, developers of an innovative cardiovascular information systems (CVIS).
When discussing the current trend of clinicians now using dedicated cardiovascular information system, Dr. Makowski strongly supports that tendency. "It is strange that today some physicians still use a hemodynamic modality to generate a report. For obvious safety regulations, a modality can't be updated on a frequent basis and as such can't keep up with all the evolution of clinical guidelines required for proper structured reporting. Other physicians use generic EMR as a CVIS."
Dr. Makowski explains that physicians cannot be expected to spend months to dictate to developers their EMR configuration or requirements which will not be optimal and will be over time obsolete due to guidelines evolution. The medical team will keep an additional spreadsheet on the side to add very specific procedure information for their own research or practice. A complete CVIS must allow to populate a cardiovascular structured database and keep track of the latest clinical guidelines in a pro-active manner.
All the systems must be interconnected to make sure physicians have consistent information from one system to the other: the CVIS must be the datahub insuring a smooth dataflow between the different information systems co-existing in the cath lab. A CVIS has to be considered as an essential module of the EMR, hemodynamic system or any other modality.
Recent versions also incorporate information about the business side of operations, such as billing, inventory, and business analytics.(3)
But according to Dr. Makowski, this is still not enough. A CVIS needs to make the clinical expertise at the heart of their added values.A truly modern CVIS would need to embed the following functionalities:
- Continuous and pro-active updating of clinical guidelines that are revised live and dynamically. Traditional CVIS solutions are fixed dictionaries and only updated manually periodically. By the time this will be achieved, the guidelines would probably be outdated or obsolete.
- Automated scoring calculations like STS, Syntax score or Z-scores. Then being able to use the study's raw data to recalculate a new score in the instance where a score changes or evolves is a key ingredient to the modern CVIS. For example, correlating Lesion Syntax to the PCI technique used per lesion.
- A method for physicians to create their own data collection for clinical studies without relying on the IT who is not familiar with the procedures and techniques.
- A short- and long-term remote patient follow-up workflow facilitating communication between patients and physicians with real time alerts and integrated Key Performance Indicators. Innovative technology like IOT (Internet of Things), facilitates data collection to monitor post hospitalization patients' activity and recovery.(4)
The need to establish a unified CVIS where to install these functionalities led two interventional cardiologists to develop such a system. This CVIS, which has been used for the last 25 years in 40 countries, now resides in the cloud. CardioReport 360(TM) allows physicians easy access to various cardiology guidelines, scoring calculations, and templates for easier reporting.(5)
In short, a modern unified CVIS offers significant benefits to patients, providers, and the healthcare system as whole, including:
- Structured report in natural language
- Scoring and Evidence Based Patient Risk Assessments
- Extensive and customizable procedures and protocols
- Registry participation and clinical research
- Real-time clinical dashboard and data analytics
- Real-time inventory management
- Reduction of time spent on administrative tasks.(4)
"This system is the first of its kind to incorporate various functionalities designed to improve workflow and reduce errors. This can dramatically improve the patient experience by enabling physicians to provide better quality care using any and all relevant patient data that's right there at their fingertips," says Dr. Makowski.
About MediReport
