- Five-year outcomes from large, prospective phase III ADAPT study confirm value of the test to help guide treatment decisions in breast cancer patients with high clinical risk, including those with node-positive disease - New meta-analysis of data from more than 10,000 patients with node-negative disease, including the results of TAILORx, supports the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® test as the standard of care genomic test in early-stage, invasive breast cancer