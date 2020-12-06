New Data from MAVORIC Trial Sheds Light on Key Characteristics of Long-term POTELIGEO® (mogamulizumab-kpkc) Responders with Specific Subtypes of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

- Separate analyses provide insight into the characteristics of patients who respond long-term and management of drug-related rash - Posters presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place virtually December 5-8