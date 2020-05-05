SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NurseFly, an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC) and the leading temporary healthcare staffing technology platform, released today a new round of findings from a national survey titled From the Frontlines: Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Workers, which reveal shortcomings of the public health system in the protection of medical professionals. The findings underscore the perspectives and concerns of healthcare workers across specialties and reveal an overall lack of hospital preparedness nationwide, from equipping healthcare workers with proper protective equipment to conduct their jobs, to access to mental health resources for their well-being.
"We are committed to bringing transparency to the travel nursing industry, by providing nurses the most comprehensive picture of travel assignments including pay and hospital conditions. The perspectives of nurses shed a light on the fault lines within our public health system, and serve as call-to-action to healthcare policymakers, public officials and decision makers on what needs to be done to protect our healthcare workers," said Parth Bhakta, NurseFly Co-Founder and CEO.
NurseFly conducted the survey to shed light on the realities of today's COVID-19 care experience. These insights will guide nurses in navigating decisions around assignments, as well as urge the nation's health systems and governments to double down on resources and support healthcare professionals, today and in the future.
The survey pool consisted of over 1,380 healthcare professionals from the NurseFly community, drawing insights from hospital frontlines nationwide around hospital preparedness, hospital operations, and an outlook on what COVID-19 recovery looks like for healthcare workers.
Key NurseFly survey findings:
- Well-being and post-COVID outlook
- Nearly 80% of respondents feel more stressed in their day-to-day job since the COVID-19 crisis elevated.
- Only 40% of respondents stated that their hospital has established specific COVID-19 mental health resources to support their well-being.
- More than 80% of respondents noted that they are likely to continue working in healthcare post-COVID-19.
- State-specific findings:
- New York: 84% of New York respondents feel more stressed in their day-to-day job since the COVID-19 crisis elevated.
- Georgia: 52% of Georgia respondents stated that their hospital has established specific COVID-19 resources to support their well-being, despite having 91% fewer cases than New York.
- Deficiencies in preparedness and response communications
- 52% of respondents are dissatisfied with the level of resources and training from hospitals dedicated to preparing them to treat COVID-19 patients.
- 65% are satisfied with the communications from their state government officials on regional COVID-19 updates.
- State-specific findings:
- New York: Nearly 60% of New York respondents are satisfied with the communications from their state government officials.
- Texas: Almost 50% of Texas respondents are dissatisfied with the communications from their state government officials.
- Personal safety and job security
- 70% of respondents are concerned about personal safety with their assigned hospitals.
- 39% of respondents stated their hospital did not have an adequate amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) for them to conduct their job today.
- Only 27% stated that their hospital has an adequate amount of PPE for them to conduct their job for the next month.
- 30% of respondents do not believe their current placement or full-time position is secure for the next 2 months.
- State-specific findings:
- Georgia: 64% of respondents in Georgia said their hospital issued a statement on practices and protocols restricting commentary on external platforms.
- New York: Only 31% of New York respondents said their hospital issued a statement on practices and protocols restricting commentary.
"The survey results illustrate the compassion, bravery, and honor of all healthcare workers," said Rachel Norton, an ICU nurse based in Denver. "Despite not knowing if we will continue to be protected or employed, we carry on and continue to give the best possible care. Nurses are asking, do we have enough ventilators? Enough IV pumps? Enough medication to keep these patients comfortable and alive throughout their illness? There are no good answers. But as healthcare professionals on the frontlines, we are preparing every day to adapt our practices to give care with limited resources and supplies."
Survey Methodology
The survey was conducted between April 21-29, 2020 among a national sample of 1,389 American healthcare professionals ages 18 and older.
About NurseFly
An IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) company, NurseFly is a fast-growing marketplace for healthcare staffing that empowers nurses and healthcare professionals by giving them unprecedented access to transparent and accurate information to aid in their job search. The company enables staffing agencies and healthcare facilities nationwide to make faster and more cost-effective hiring decisions, ultimately helping to alleviate labor shortages in healthcare and provide better patient care. The company works with over 70% of the nation's largest healthcare staffing agencies, including AMN Healthcare, Cross Country Healthcare, and Aureus Medical Group, and is headquartered in San Francisco with an additional office in Denver. Learn more at www.nursefly.com.
Contact Us
media@nursefly.com