New Data from the RECOVER(TM) Study Reveal Two-Year Outcomes in People with Opioid Use Disorder Following Transition from Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trials to a Real-World Setting

The ongoing RECOVER(TM) study is assessing real-world, patient-centered outcomes including self-reported sustained illicit opioid-free weeks and life changes, such as improved health, employment status and connection to community following treatment with SUBLOCADE®