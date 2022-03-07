FEDERAL WAY, Wash., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Vien Nguyen is proud to announce the opening of her dental practice, First Smile Family Dental. The state-of-the-art clinic is conveniently located at 32717 1st Ave S., Suite 9 in Federal Way, WA. The friendly dental team looks forward to welcoming patients of all ages to the brand-new clinic. First Smile Family Dental offers a wide variety of oral health care services, ranging from general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry to orthodontics, periodontics, endodontics and special needs dentistry. Dr. Vien Nguyen and the experienced dental team at First Smile Family Dental also offer advanced oral surgery for patients. They make it easy to get all the dental services that families need at one location in the Federal Way, WA, area.
First Smile Family Dental wants patients to feel at home while caring for their oral health care needs. The clinic's mission is to provide patients with the best dental care in a comfortable, stress-free and professional atmosphere. Patients will enjoy the many amenities, flexible scheduling, extended hours, Saturday appointments and affordable financial options offered. Dr. Vien Nguyen combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional, personalized treatment plans to provide patients with the very best in dentistry.
"We are so excited to serve patients in our community with the excellence in dentistry that they deserve," says Dr. Vien Nguyen.
More about Dr. Vien Nguyen:
Dr. Vien Nguyen has the expertise to help patients of all ages reach their dental health goals. She began her career with an undergraduate degree in nursing, and then earned her DDS degree from the prestigious University of Washington School of Dentistry. After graduation, she pursued a residency at Tukwila Dental Clinic- Healthpoint CHC. Since 2018, she's held a faculty position with the same program. Dr. Vien Nguyen and her team at First Smile Family Dental strive to build long-lasting relationships with patients and their families by providing the highest level of oral health care. Please call (253) 465-7432 or visit http://www.firstsmilefamilydental.com for more information or to make an appointment.
