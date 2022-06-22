Created by a team of integrative physicians, the Akasha 21-Day Reset Program can also lead to weight loss. But it is much more than just a weight loss program. It's designed to go even by effectively interrupting the destructive effects of inflammation, promote healing and help participants develop healthy, sustainable lifestyle habits to reclaim health in 6 key areas.
SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As people age, most experience signs that their systems need a break from the numerous toxins in their environment, including the food they eat. Symptoms include extreme fatigue, aches and pains, gas, bloating, weight gain, constipation, and acid reflux. A detox cleanse -- which serves as a "reboot" or "tune up" -- can be extremely beneficial to optimal health. But the body also has an even higher need to detox beyond what most people think.
According to the doctors at the Akasha Center for Integrative Medicine, a world-renowned health clinic that combines the wisdom of Eastern medicine and the ever-growing technological advances of Western medicine, these symptoms are not simply the product of aging, but rather, of inflammation.
"Inflammation is the common denominator of all ailments and diseases. While acute inflammation is a temporary response to infection, such as the fever when you have the flu, chronic inflammation can wreak havoc throughout the body over time. That's where a detox cleanse can help," said Akasha's Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edison de Mello, M.D., Ph.D.
"At Akasha, we often prescribe our well-known, researched-based 21-day anti-inflammatory life-style cleanse as part of our treatment protocol and the results are undeniable," he said. "Now, with the official launch of the Akasha 21-Day Reset Program, anyone who is serious about resetting their health and addressing gut inflammation with an integrative life-style cleanse can get access to our carefully formulated and evidenced-proven Program -- from the comfort of their own home."
Created by a team of integrative physicians, the Akasha 21-Day Reset Program can also lead to weight loss. But it is much more than just a weight loss program. It's designed to go even by effectively interrupting the destructive effects of inflammation, promote healing and help participants develop healthy, sustainable lifestyle habits to reclaim health in 6 key areas:
- Increased energy
- Decreased inflammation and pain
- Optimized digestion and elimination
- Balanced hormones and increased libido
- Improved thinking
- Feeling vital - and looking - healthier
This life-style cleanse program offers everything you need to detox your body and change existing unhealthy life-stye safely. Participants receive a guided, step-by-step plan for regaining control of their health, including a 21-day healthy eating protocol, videos presentation by our expert doctors and practitioners. The Reset program, Includes a 3-week supply of natural nutritional products, and weekly calls with a certified Health Coach to support and guide participants throughout the program.
The Akasha 21-Day Reset is available in two versions -- Essential and Advanced. Advanced Cleanse is recommended for people who have done a detox cleanse before and is designed for maximum results and rapid detoxing. It provides a daily shake that is a complete and nourishing meal on its own. The Essential Cleanse is a budget friendly option designed to also produce noticeable results but at a slower, yet steadier, detoxing experience. For more information on how to start your journey back to optimal health, visit http://www.AkashaReset.com.
