OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Directions Behavioral Health today announced it now offers its clients Shatterproof's Just Five online learning modules on addiction and substance use.
The short, impactful and interactive lessons each take "just five" minutes to complete and focus on increasing awareness, reducing stigma and sharing information about addiction prevention and treatment. Those taking the modules will learn who is at risk, signs someone may have a substance use disorder and ways to support loved ones with the disease. The lessons include:
- The Science of Addiction
- Are You at Risk?
- The Dangers of Opioids
- Signs, Symptoms and Treatment
- How You Can Help
- The Gift of Recovery
Through the company's partnership with Shatterproof, the modules will be available to anyone New Directions serves within its Employee Assistance Program (EAP), managed behavioral health services or WellConnect Student Assistance Program for college students. Available online, these modules can be accessed from virtually anywhere, anytime. No registration is required and accessing the learning modules is completely confidential.
Liz Woodford, MA, MS-HP, LPC, NCC, substance use disorder program director at New Directions, says education is the first step to treating addiction.
"Most people don't realize that addiction is a chronic disease, and nobody is immune," said Woodford. "Before you can effectively address the problem, you have to understand it. That's why we at New Directions are so passionate about working with Shatterproof to educate people about addiction and how to access the appropriate treatment."
Organizations interested in New Directions' services, including Just Five, can contact sales@ndbh.com or visit www.ndbh.com for more information.
About Shatterproof
Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the course of the addiction crisis in America. Shatterproof is focused on ensuring that American substance use disorder treatment is based upon proven research and ending the stigma of addiction. The organization advocates for changes to federal and state policy, payer reform, treatment quality assessment, and provides public education through online programs. For more information, visit www.Shatterproof.org.
About New Directions Behavioral Health
For more than 25 years, New Directions has helped people live healthy, balanced lives. The healthcare company provides managed behavioral health services, an Employee Assistance Program, Student Well-Being Programs, organizational consulting and coaching to private and public health plans, Fortune 100 companies, large and medium employers and labor groups. New Directions is one of the fastest-growing behavioral healthcare companies in the industry, more than doubling its membership in the last five years to include over 16 million members.