PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Drug Channels Institute (DCI) released its exclusive analysis of U.S. prescription drug distribution channels. DCI's new 2021–22 Economic Report on Pharmaceutical Wholesalers and Specialty Distributors delves into the business operations and industry environment of the Big Three public drug wholesalers—AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. This new report provides the first public analyses of biosimilars' marketplace impact on wholesalers.
"The adoption of provider-administered biosimilars has accelerated significantly over the past year, as prices drop and plans relax medical benefit formularies," says Drug Channels Institute CEO Adam J. Fein, Ph.D., the study's author and a widely regarded expert on pharmaceutical economics and the drug distribution system. "During the pandemic, U.S. distribution channels for prescription drugs have been highly resilient. Wholesalers are generating meaningful financial benefits from biosimilars as competition ramps up."
Now in its 12th edition, The 2021-22 Economic Report on Pharmaceutical Wholesalers and Specialty Distributors offers 142 proprietary charts, exhibits, and data tables. It remains the most comprehensive resource for analyzing the pharmaceutical distribution industry's economics, market structure, growth rates, forces of change, and interactions within the U.S. healthcare system. The new report also provides an updated analysis of each of the Big Three public wholesalers' business segments and underlying profitability, based upon DCI's proprietary economic models.
The 2021-22 Economic Report on Pharmaceutical Wholesalers and Specialty Distributors analyzes the crucial healthcare trends affecting pharmaceutical wholesalers, including: the outlook for brand-name drug prices; the evolution of the pharmacy industry; changes to buy-and-bill channels; vertical integration by hospitals; cell and gene therapies; importation; and much more.
Fein adds, "Wholesalers are playing a crucial role in distributing the multiple vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19. We project that overall U.S. drug distribution revenues at the Big Three wholesalers will increase to $640 billion by 2025."
To purchase and immediately download the new report, visit https://drugch.nl/wholesale. To read a free report overview, visit https://drugch.nl/overview-2021-22.
About Drug Channels Institute
Drug Channels Institute is a leading provider of specialized research and management education about the pharmaceutical industry. To learn more about its products, visit http://www.drugchannelsinstitute.com. Access Dr. Fein's popular Drug Channels blog at http://www.drugchannels.net.
