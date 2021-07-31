CHARLESTON, S.C., July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's our way of life that has created an indoor environment containing millions of types of mold, fungus, pollen, spores, bacteria, viruses and more harmful specimens in our homes. Our innovation of synthetic building materials, furnishings, personal care products, pesticides, and more have led to a dramatic increase of poor indoor air quality. Pollutants such as pet dander, mold, and volatile organic compounds are dangers that many households have, especially with many households not changing out their HVAC filter when recommended to do so. With up to 3.8 million people per year in the United States dying due to having low indoor air quality, Paerosol's Dry Spray Technology has been found to help dramatically reduce these numbers.
Paerosol's MAG Ultra II uses proprietary technology to create a dry spray that permeates an entire room, killing up to 99.9999% of airborne and surface borne viruses, bacteria and mold - including the COVID-19 virus1. The active ingredient in the Paerolyte formula, HOCl, further helps eliminate odors to keep all rooms in the house smelling fresh and being sterilized. Paerolyte is a non-toxic EAS, or electrochemically activated solution, created by dissolving table salt and passing it through an electric current.
"Paerosol killed H1N1 and H5N1 viruses in the AIR & on SURFACES"
--World Health Organization
"The Paerosol MAG is the perfect disinfection platform alternative in the home, and is guaranteed to keep you staying healthy."
--Steve Gareleck, CEO of Paerosol LLC
About Paerosol - Paerosol is a platform which kills air and surface-borne mold, bacteria, and viruses at up to a 99.9999% rate of effectiveness. The Paerosol technology originated in the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory ("PNNL") which is managed and operated by Battelle Memorial Institute. As part of the Federal Lab Commission's ("FLC") efforts to commercialize federally owned technology within the private sector, Paerosol LLC (founded by Steve Gareleck, CEO and Scott Alderson, President) obtained the exclusive licensing rights to this disinfecting technology directly from Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Paerosol's proprietary Dry Spray technology allows for Paerolyte's liquid disinfectant to get into all corners and crevices of any space it's placed in. Paerosol has been successfully tested by US & Foreign Government Agencies. The United States Defense Threat Reduction Agency successfully tested Paerosol against bio-agents including simulates of Anthrax and Ebola, common civilian and hospitals pathogens such as E Coli and Salmonella, antibiotic-resistant microbes, and viruses including H1N1 (swine flu), H5N1 (bird flu), MRSA, and the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19)2.
