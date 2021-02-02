CHARLESTON, W.V., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new, interactive e-learn series is now available from Quality Insights and addresses disparity reduction, improved management and early identification of chronic kidney disease (CKD).
Quality Insights' Kidney Care project developed the six-course series to accompany the Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services' (CMS) Chronic Kidney Disease Disparities: Educational Guide for Primary Care.
"We know that more than 37 million, or 15% of, adults in the United States have chronic kidney disease and one out of three American adults is at risk for it," Andrea Moore, project manager for Kidney Care, said. "People with high blood pressure and diabetes have a greater risk as well. These courses will give health care professionals the tools necessary to help identify chronic kidney disease earlier and guide patients through more effective management of the disease."
The series features best practices and practical experience from a diverse group of patient subject matter experts and exemplars in the fields of nephrology, health equity, nutrition, pharmacy, primary care and medical coding.
All courses are appropriate for health care professionals, especially those who work in or collaborate with primary care physician practice settings. This includes, but is not limited to, the following disciplines: nurses, physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, dietitians, care coordinators, office managers and staff.
Courses are 60 minutes in length and include interactive scenarios, additional handouts and resources. Attendance certificates are available upon completion. Free nursing, physician, pharmacist and dietitian continuing education credits* are also available for each course.
Course topics include:
- Identifying CKD: Leveraging EHRs and Improving Detection Rates
- Approaches to Identifying CKD: Promoting Detection at Every Opportunity
- Addressing Social Determinants in CKD: Quality Indicators for Patient-Centered Care
- Managing CKD: The Pharmacist's Role in Team-based Kidney Care
- Managing CKD: The Dietitian's Role in Team-based Kidney Care
- Managing CKD: Timely and Appropriate Referral to Nephrology
To register for a course, visit http://www.ediscolearn.com and select the "Kidney Care" catalog. For more information about the e-learn series or the Kidney Care project, please contact Andrea Moore at 800-642-8686, ext. 2714 or amoore@qualityinsights.org.
*To view accreditation information for these courses, visit https://edisco.qualityinsights.org/Credits. Disclosure: Information concerning faculty, speaker and planning committee relationships will be available upon request. The presenters have disclosed that no commercial relationships exist.
