New England Biolabs® to Showcase Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Innovations at AGBT(TM) 2020

Data will be presented on new and upcoming technologies, including a range of RNA depletion solutions, new Enzymatic Methyl-seq (EM-seq(TM)) applications, new technologies for long-read sequencing applications and updates for RNA-seq workflows, including UMIs (Unique Molecular Indices).