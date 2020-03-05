GARDNER, Mass. and LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Peptide, a leading provider of peptides for pharmaceutical research and development, which recently acquired Peptides International, today announced the appointment of Martina Diekmann, Ph.D., to the role of Chief Executive Officer and David Gavlik to the role of Chief Financial Officer.
Martina Diekmann has previously held several global management positions with leading, world-class CDMOs, including the Bachem Group and Solvias AG. Martina holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the University of Bonn, Germany. "We are very fortunate to have Martina join New England Peptide ("NEP")" said Chairman of the Board, José de Chastonay. "She is ideally suited to lead the integration of Peptides International ("PI") with NEP and position the combined business for growth. Dr. Diekmann's commitment to leading change and her customer-centric mindset will be instrumental in further establishing NEP as a world-class provider of peptide synthesis services."
"I'm thrilled about the opportunity to lead and help shape the future of New England Peptide" said Dr. Diekmann. "My goal is to build upon the scientific and technical expertise, consistently high-quality products, and customer-oriented service mindset that has existed at both legacy companies, and in the process contribute to the development of treatments for unmet medical needs."
"We are entering an exciting new phase of growth and the addition of David Gavlik as Chief Financial Officer to the executive team adds to that momentum" added Dr. Diekmann. "David's significant experience leading finance operations will be complementary to the existing team's capabilities."
David Gavlik has 25 years of experience in all aspects of financial management and a track record of successful integration and consolidation of add-on acquisitions, which he gained as Vice President of Finance at Comark and Lista International. David has also held leadership roles at Stanley Black and Decker.
"This is an incredible opportunity, and I am looking forward to joining the company at such a unique and exciting moment of time" said David Gavlik. "I look forward to working with this remarkable team during this upcoming period of exciting organic and acquisition-related growth."
About New England Peptide
New England Peptide offers a broad range of peptide and antibody products and services for research and development purposes. Headquartered in Gardner, MA, with significant operations in Louisville, KY, the company specializes in custom peptide synthesis services and the manufacturing and distribution of catalog peptides and biochemicals. Under the New England Peptide and Peptides International brands, the company also provides labeled bioanalytical peptide standards, enzyme substrates and inhibitors. From its two sites in North America, the company has the capacity and capabilities to service academia and pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostic companies worldwide. Additional information about New England Peptide is available at www.newenglandpeptide.com and www.pepnet.com.
About Ampersand Capital Partners
Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of its core healthcare sectors, including Avista Pharma Solutions, Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genewiz, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics, and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.