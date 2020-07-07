GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WB Development Partners and New Era Companies purchased land at 1451 Fern Circle, Shreveport, LA, and will commence construction of a 40-bed inpatient rehab hospital. The patients with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke and brain injury, as well as other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases and injuries, will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A comprehensive team of physicians and therapists will customize each patient's intensive rehab program with an interdisciplinary rehab team approach during their inpatient stay. The hospital will serve as a resource for patients needing inpatient rehabilitation services in the greater Shreveport, Northwest Louisiana, East Texas, and Southern Arkansas region.
"After a thorough analysis of the Shreveport market, we believe the support for an inpatient rehab facility in this community is warranted and we are excited to serve the community and local health systems in Shreveport," said Chester Crouch, CEO and Founder of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners.
Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital is one of many inpatient rehabilitation facilities WB Development Partners, New Era Companies, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners have under development.
About New Era Companies
New Era is a vertically integrated healthcare real estate development and capital investment company. The firm has a strong track record of successful, high-quality medical developments and strategic acquisitions that enhance the communities they serve. Our multidisciplinary approach and seasoned management team deliver consistent results for our investors and clients across the country. For more information about New Era Companies, visit neweracompanies.com.
About WB Development Partners
WB Development Partners consists of skilled development professionals. WB Development has the experience and resources to tackle any development project from planning to completion. For more information about WB Development Partners, visit wbdevpartners.com.
About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners
Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care by highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit Nobis Rehab and find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter and like them on Facebook.