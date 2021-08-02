RYE, N.H., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Senior Living, a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast, today announced the completion of a community enhancement initiative and rebranding of its Mind & Memory Care community in Rye, NH. Evolve at Rye is now Benchmark at Rye.
Benchmark purchased and began operating the community in November 2020.
The Benchmark name is synonymous with the highest quality care and experiences in the industry. Benchmark has built strong relationships and connections with Seacoast residents affected by Alzheimer's and other dementia-related diagnoses. Since acquiring Evolve at Rye, the company has expanded its resident programs, enhanced its dining experience, introduced new protocols and training for associates, and completed a refresh of its studio apartments and companion suites.
"For nearly 25 years, Benchmark has set the standard for senior care," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "We take great pride in celebrating our residents' lives and tailoring support to their individual needs. We are excited to give the Benchmark name to our latest New Hampshire community and make it possible for Seacoast families to benefit from our industry-leading services."
Benchmark has collaborated with a wide variety of leading institutions, including McLean Hospital, a Harvard Medical School affiliate and leader in psychiatric care, research and education, to create a Mind & Memory program that's designed to be better. From carefully created living environments to providing unique opportunities for residents to find joy in each new day, every aspect of Benchmark at Rye's Mind & Memory Care puts each resident's needs first at every stage.
Round-the-clock care is given with love and high levels of skill with care providers who are specially selected and educated. The staff is focused on cultivating a sense of belonging and purpose and providing varying levels of support that strengthen bonds between those living with dementia, their families and each other.
The community's many neighborhoods offer the comforts of home and have unique features that benefit those with memory impairment. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities, such as on-site physical therapy, a beauty salon, light-filled sunrooms and raised garden beds, provide familiarity and promotes wellness.
In addition to offering long-term residency, Benchmark at Rye is also a short-term respite care provider for those needing a break from caregiving, require extra care temporarily or a chance to trial community living.
To support more Seacoast seniors in their desire to age well, in the future, Benchmark is looking to add traditional assisted living on the same campus. Those who are more independent but need assistance with activities of daily living or socialization will be able to benefit from help with things like bathing and dressing with additional care available if they need it.
Benchmark is the 10th largest memory care provider in the country, according to a recent report by Argentum, the national senior living association. Benchmark has five other memory care assisted living communities in New Hampshire. Three of its New Hampshire communities offer both assisted living and Mind & Memory Care and two are dedicated to Mind & Memory Care. Benchmark Senior Living at Nashua Crossings is presently undergoing an expansion to satisfy increasing demand for senior assisted living.
About Benchmark Senior Living
Benchmark is a leading provider of senior housing in the Northeast, providing independent living, assisted living, memory care, and respite care options in 63 communities and across seven states. The Waltham-based company's core values of Called to Care, Better Together and Be the Benchmark guide its mission to stay connected to who and what matters most: our residents, their families and our associates.
Benchmark is one of only two companies to be named to The Boston Globe's Top Place to Work all 13 years that the honor has been given. Throughout its history, Benchmark has continually been recognized as a top workplace. The Great Place to Work Institute certified Benchmark for two straight years, and the company earned a place on FORTUNE's 50 Best Workplaces in Aging Services list each of the two years that the magazine published the list.
