WAXHAW, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Families can now enjoy the very best in cutting-edge dentistry at Carrington Square Dental. Located at 2917 S. Providence Rd, Suite A in Waxhaw, NC, Carrington Square Dental, provides the highest level of advanced oral care for beautiful, healthy smiles. Husband and wife team, Dr. Aakar Chokshi and Dr. Bhrita Parikh, are compassionate, experienced dentists and are proud to welcome patients to their new family dental practice. They care deeply about building long-term relationships and are supported by an exceptional dental team. The dental professionals at this clinic treat patients of all ages with general dentistry services such as checkups, cleanings, tooth repairs and gum treatments. Families can also trust the team when they need specialized dental care for improving smile aesthetics or replacing lost teeth. Carrington Square Dental's wide menu of services includes cosmetic, restorative, emergency appointments and same-day dentistry. Some of their specialties are dental implants and repairs, cosmetic dental veneers, dental bridges and dentures, TMJ, bruxism, sleep apnea/snoring treatment and Invisalign® orthodontics for adults and teens.
From the moment patients walk through the door, they will feel welcome and at home, receiving personalized treatment plans and excellent care. At Carrington Square Dental, they have truly reimagined the patient experience with exclusive comfort amenities and modern technology to make visits relaxing and efficient. Dental insurance is accepted, and various payment options are available to meet all types of budget needs. The clinic offers expanded hours, Saturday appointments and same-day dentistry for patients.
"Our team is so excited to provide the community with the superior, high-quality dental care that patients deserve," says Dr. Chokshi.
Carrington Square Dental's mission is to change the way patients view dentistry. They take a unique approach to patient care with advanced technology, comfort amenities and expert general and specialty dentistry. Carrington Square Dental serves the Weddington, Wesley Chapel and Waxhaw, NC, areas. Dr. Chokshi and Dr. Parikh are highly experienced dentists committed to improving the oral health of their patients through education and tailored treatment plans based on the unique smile goals of each patient. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 704-610-4448 or visit http://www.carringtonsquaredental.com.
