-- Brondell Pro Sanitizing Air Purifier with AG+(TM) Technology proven to eliminate >=99.9% of the COVID-19 Virus -- Independently tested and certified by MRIGlobal using live aerosolized COVID-19 virus -- reducing the aerosol particles from over two million particles per liter of air to zero within 15 minutes -- Uses five-layers of protection to disinfect the air, breakdown viruses and eliminate them on the filters to prevent secondary infection -- a real risk when moving other machines or replacing HEPA filters that hold the virus, but don't eliminate it