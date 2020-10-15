New First-in-Class Phase 3 Data Demonstrate TREMFYA® (guselkumab) Maintained Skin Clearance Rates Through Nearly 5 Years of Continuous Use in Adult Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Data from VOYAGE 1 open-label, long-term extension study show sustained efficacy response rates at week 252 and no new safety signals First study of an IL-23 inhibitor treatment to demonstrate safety and efficacy throughout a nearly five-year period of use