NILES, Ill., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEW, from M&S Technologies, the CTS 5.5" Ultra-High Resolution Display for use in ophthalmic research, clinical trials and in-clinic.
M&S Technologies has released the newest addition to the Clinical Trial Suite product line; the 5.5" Ultra-High Resolution Display seamlessly integrates with CTS testing modules, presenting ultra-sharp optotypes for near and intermediate visual acuity testing.
"We currently have eighteen (18) 5.5" Ultra-High Resolution Displays being used in clinical trials for ETDRS and Contrast Sensitivity testing in their presbyiopia and IOL clinical trials. The high-resolution display is customized per protocol specifications with test distances between 28 cm to 66 cm while displaying ultra-sharp letter and symbol optotypes. We provide researchers and sponsors the most advanced visual acuity and visual function testing available." said Joe Marino, Global Head of M&S Technologies.
For those conducting the most innovative research, CTS testing algorithms consistently ensure the most accurate ophthalmic clinical trial outcomes. To date, more than 45 sponsors have used CTS testing modules in over 140 clinical trials. CTS is recognized by the US FDA as an acceptable method of vision testing in all phases of clinical trials including PMA trials.
CTS testing algorithms are science based, peer reviewed and published. CTS complies with all ANSI and ISO standards for vision and contrast testing and is CE certified for European distribution.
CTS test results are automatically calculated as letter score, logMAR, decimal score, and Snellen equivalent and reports are immediately available in XML or CSV format for export to any EDC, Reading Center, or other location of choice using secure trusted encryption.
For more information on the Clinical Trial Suite (CTS) modules
About M&S Technologies:
M&S Technologies, a HILCO Vision Company founded in 1990 is a software development and device manufacturer, rooted in state-of-the art software development, local manufacturing, and superior customer service. M&S is known worldwide for leading technological advancements in visual testing systems. M&S is dedicated to bringing high quality, extremely accurate testing products to eye-care professionals, optometry schools and universities.
