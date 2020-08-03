NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Changers in Medicine, the new monthly podcast from Dramatic Health, premieres its second episode, "The Smallpox Vaccine: Why this discovery matters now" on August 5, 2020. With medical teams around the globe searching for a vaccine or cure for COVID-19, this new chapter of Game Changers in Medicine looks back 200 years to the first vaccine developed to eradicate a deadly disease. Produced by Dramatic Health co-founder and CEO Sean T. Moloney, the series is hosted by renowned medical futurist Dr. Rubin Pillay of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
For details on the podcast series, visit www.gamechangersinmedicine.com or hyperurl.co/h4jouh
The Dramatic Health and Game Changers in Medicine teams have gathered a distinguished group of experts to discuss the discovery of the smallpox vaccine and its influence on vaccines for other diseases, including COVID-19.
Dr. Arthur Boylston, professor emeritus of pathology at the University of Leeds and a senior teaching fellow at Oxford University joins this episode, alongside Dr. Paul Goepfert, Professor of Medicine and Microbiology and Director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic (AVRC). Also featured are: Dr. Alice Phillips, a pediatrician at Cook Children's Physician Network in Fort Worth, TX; Dr. Michael S. Saag, Director of the UAB Center for AIDS Research and a professor of Medicine at University of Alabama/Birmingham, whose recent experience surviving COVID-19 has been featured on NPR and NBC News; and Dr. Paula Traktman, Professor and Dean of Graduate Studies at the Medical University of South Carolina, and formerly affiliated with the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dramatic Health, a national healthcare video company, is the producer of the six-part podcast series Game Changers in Medicine. The series premiered in July with an episode about Vitamin K and an enterprising Boston house doctor. That episode, a series backgrounder, and additional material about the podcast series are available at www.gamechangersinmedicine.com, and the podcast can be accessed wherever you find your podcasts.
Contact: Mark G Auerbach at press@gamechangersinmedicine.com.