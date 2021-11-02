LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Genomics, leading provider of direct-to-consumer genetic tests focused on prenatal and pediatric information, announces a new publication titled, "Accurate Fetal Sex Determination from Maternal Blood at 7 Weeks Gestation" in the Journal of Pregnancy & Child Health. In the study, DNA blood samples were collected from 125 women at 7 weeks gestation across 12 independent clinics in the United States. Cell-free fetal DNA (cffDNA) was extracted and run through the SneakPeek test process, which looks for male chromosomes. If male chromosomes were detected in the fetal DNA found in mom's blood, the baby was identified as male. If not, the baby was identified as female.
SneakPeek correctly identified fetal sex in 125 of 125 pregnancies at 7 weeks gestation, showing 100% accuracy in this study.
59 out of 59 male-bearing pregnancies were correctly identified. Even at 7 weeks gestational age, the highly sensitive SneakPeek test accurately detected male DNA.
66 out of 66 female-bearing pregnancies were correctly identified. There were no cases of male DNA contamination (i.e. no false positives).
"This new study moves the needle one week earlier than our landmark 2019 paper, which demonstrated accuracy of the SneakPeek Gender test at 8 weeks," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "Since then, we've continuously refined and optimized the sensitivity and accuracy of the test. We're proud to enable moms to use the test now at 7 weeks and be as confident in their gender results as later dates."
At 7 weeks into pregnancy, it is especially difficult to identify male fetuses accurately, as levels of fetal DNA circulating in the mother's blood can be very low. A fetal DNA test that isn't sensitive enough can easily miss detecting male DNA at this time point. SneakPeek spent years refining and improving the Early Gender Test, through over 500,000 pregnancies and satisfied customers, to provide the most sensitive and accurate test available on the market for 7 weeks of gestational age. SneakPeek is the #1 OBGYN recommended brand for early gender tests, offered in over 1,400 clinical locations.
"When we were able to provide our test at 8 weeks into pregnancy two years ago, we immediately saw a large number of customers using our test that early," continues Mr. Jacob. "We know that it's of utmost importance to our customers to know the gender of their babies as early as possible. Knowing earlier enables earlier planning and bonding with the new baby, and we're happy to provide the answer to that piece of the puzzle one week earlier now, with the accuracy that are customers are used to experiencing with SneakPeek."
In 2021, Gateway Genomics ranked #601 in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., #22 in the Health sector. In 2021's Inc. 5000 California list, the company was ranked the 56th fastest-growing private company in the state, and #6 in the Health sector. Gateway Genomics' principal product, SneakPeek Gender, is an easy-to-use DNA test that lets parents know the fetal sex of their babies as early as 7 weeks into pregnancy, with 99.9% accuracy.
About Gateway Genomics
Gateway Genomics is a personal genomics company with the mission to develop leading-edge genetic tests that give families a new level of understanding about their future children. Since inception, more than 500,000 SneakPeek Early Gender DNA tests have been provided to help new parents bond with their babies, make plans, and connect with friends and family around them. Gateway Genomics is located in La Jolla, CA.
Media Contact
Angela Shue, Gateway Genomics, 8582554330, angela@gatewaygenomics.org
SOURCE Gateway Genomics