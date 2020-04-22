FLORESVILLE, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Haven Assisted Living, one of Texas' highest rated options for Assisted Living and Memory Care, is proud to report no infections and no deaths at its Floresville facility in Wilson County.
Justin Yarmark, CEO, shares his goals for New Haven during these unprecedented challenges: "Our management team is taking every action to stay connected with our residents and families as we continue to navigate the personal implications of COVID-19 per CDC guidelines. The health and wellbeing of our resident's, families and staff members are of utmost importance to us."
At New Haven, health is also about keeping up with the psychological and creative needs of its residents. At New Haven Assisted Living in Floresville Texas, they share stories and pictures of residents staying connected with families, using creative and safe ways to keep residents engaged physically and mentally to prevent isolation and depression.
New Haven's policies and procedures for COVID-19 requirements are the primary reason why there are zero infections. Staff are screened twice daily for fever and encouraged to use existing leave and vacations to hold the safety of residents as their top priority. New Haven achieves zero infection for residents through rigorous standards, including 14 days of quarantine for new residents.
New Haven encourages physicians to use telemedicine to screen and treat our residents using technology networks to reduce the flow of non-core health care providers from entering into our facilities. Healthcare providers such as Hospice and Home Health have limited visits sufficient to allow the resident to stay on services. Hospice caregivers who provide baths for those residents will be allowed into the facility, but visits will be decreased. All outside healthcare providers will be required to complete the COVID-19 symptom screening and will be required to use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) upon entering the facility.
New Haven Assisted Living - New Haven is a luxury assisted living and memory care residence with locations across Texas. New Haven invites residents to enjoy days filled with relaxation and ease of living, along with the finest in accommodations and senior care in a boutique setting.
