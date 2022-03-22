KENOSHA, Wis., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kenall has great news for hospitals planning renovation and new construction projects in 2022: introducing the new MedMaster™ MPH headwall luminaire series, a fresh new take on traditional headwall lighting, with a contemporary design aesthetic that reduces bulk, while offering many patient-centric features and options.
The new MedMaster MPH presents an ideal one-for-one replacement for outdated fluorescent headwall fixtures, and, more significantly, this series is the first medical headwall to offer single-mode Indigo-Clean® Technology, which safely kills harmful pathogens including staph,* such as MRSA**.
Lynn Walldorf, Product Manager, detailed some of the MPH's other features, "As with our previous generation headwall fixtures, the new MPH series has multiple functions, including ambient, exam and reading lights. There is now a choice of 2700K or amber night lights for added patient comfort." Walldorf continued, "Because of the strain on the healthcare system in the last two years, we know a lot of hospitals and healthcare facilities will be seeking ways to scrutinize budgetary spending, while still remaining patient-centric. This lighting series saves energy and reduces maintenance while also providing a direct benefit to the patient. And because our products are manufactured in Wisconsin, we avoid the overseas supply-chain issues that can slow a project down."
Kenall has a full slate of new LED lighting product introductions planned for 2022, including the recently introduced EnviroPro® IN9 for natatoriums. Visit Kenall.com for the latest updates.
About Kenall
Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates specialized solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act (manufactured in the United States with more than 50% of the component cost of US origin).
