LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join the grand opening of Evergreen Factor, a new bio-wellness center in Lake Oswego, Oregon on Saturday, June 18 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM PST. Guests will enjoy a guided tour of the beautiful ultra-health oasis along with complimentary mimosas, hors d'oeuvres, charcuterie, desserts, and gifts. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting ceremony and raffle prizes, including a free three-month membership.
"We are very excited to offer this beneficial new concept to the greater Portland area," said Dr. Tomas Gigena, Board-Certified Medical Doctor and co-founder of Evergreen Factor. "Helping others has been the foundational concept of this idea since the beginning, so we are looking forward to helping improve the wellness and longevity of our community."
"Evergreen Factor will change the way you think about wellness," said Dr. Pascal Nguyen, Biologic Dentist and co-founder of Evergreen Factor. "With advanced bio-metrics and bio-hacking tools, we help guests identify their deficiencies to build a longevity plan based on their specific needs."
In recognition of their grand opening event, Evergreen Factor is offering a special discount. The "Founder's Membership" is their best offer ever and available for a limited time – $500/month for three months, 50% OFF its $1,000 value. Visit evergreenfactor.com for more information.
About Evergreen Factor
Evergreen Factor is a natural health and wellness center that combines the healing elements of nature to nourish, detoxify, and rejuvenate the whole person, regardless of age or ability. Their bio-wellness services, backed by advanced bio-hacking technology, are rooted in the principles of Earthing, Hormesis, Nutrients, and Connection to accelerate healing, boost immunity, enhance beauty, improve longevity, and optimize performance.
Their services, or "Factors", are targeted to help guests achieve ultra-health. These Factors include Cryotherapy (Whole Body, Slimming, Contouring, and Facial), Vitamin IV Drips, Red Light Therapy, Exercise with Oxygen Therapy, PEMF Therapy, Superhuman Protocol, Tissue Regeneration Therapy, and more. The friendly wellness experts at Evergreen Factor help guests build their individual longevity plans by identifying information specific to each guest's body. Then, they help each guest choose the right combination of bio-stacking to achieve their health and wellness goals. To learn more, visit evergreenfactor.com and attend their grand opening celebration on June 18.
